Warren Ashford, formerly of Burlington Township, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Odd fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Odd fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.