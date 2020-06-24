Warren Ashford
Warren Ashford, formerly of Burlington Township, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia, Pa.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at the Odd fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington

Published in Burlington County Times on Jun. 24, 2020.
