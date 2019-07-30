|
Warren C. Kepner of Columbus, N.J. passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. He was 95.
Born near Harrisburg, Pa., Warren joined the U.S. Air Force at the beginning of World War II at the age of 19. He flew 52 missions in a B-17 Bomber as a top turret gunner. Warren was a veteran of three wars, WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. He remained in the Air Force for 22 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 1969. He then went to work for Pan American World Airways as a flight instructor until he retired in 1989.
Warren was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great grandfather.
He is survived by his loving wife of 11 years, Roberta Kepner; two daughters, Sandra E. Glenn and Shirley J. Maribona; nine grandchildren, Paul Kepner, Eric Kepner, Timothy Glenn, Neil Glenn, Rondy Leizerowicz, Dylan George, Stacy George, Cody Maribona, and Garrett Maribona; 12 great-grandchildren, Kasey, Evan, Drew, Megan, and Cole Glenn, Zachary Leizerowicz, Lainey Leizerowicz, Charlotte, Dylan Jr., and Cameron George, Todd and Cooper Maribona; one great- great grandchild, Avery Glenn; nephew, Barry L. Kepner; and two step- sons, Robert Trommelen and David Trommelen.
Warren was preceded in death by his first wife, Doris E. Kepner; son, Kenneth C. Kepner; granddaughter, Kristine Kepner; and great-grandson, Briar Glenn.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where his funeral service will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will follow at Columbus Cemetery, Columbus.
Memorial donations can be made in Warren's name to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675, .
