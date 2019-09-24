|
Warren E. Schick of Medford Lakes, N.J. passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was 84.
Warren is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lois; daughters, Marion Stamopoulos (Kostas), Sandra Passaro (Michael), and Karen Schick; sons, William Schick (Anna) and David Schick; grandchildren, Christopher Stamopoulos (Marina), Amy Passaro, Kasandra Stamopoulos, Anthony Passaro, Nicholas Passaro, Joseph Passaro, and Alex Schick; brother, Philip Schick; his beloved dog, Zoe; and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family.
Warren was a loving husband, father, papou, and friend to everyone. He was a true people person. As his youngest son David expressed, there was not a single person who knew him who didn't like him.
He worked as a sales manager for a newspaper ink company for over 35 years, earning the respect and friendship of colleagues, customers and competitors along the way.
He was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter, an accomplished cook, and a lively conversationalist; but most important to him was his family, which he treasured beyond measure.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Cathedral of the Woods Community Church, 100 Stokes Rd., Medford Lakes, NJ 08055, followed by a celebration of life at the home of Marion and Kostas Stamopoulos, 34 Wyandot Trail, Medford Lakes, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 24, 2019