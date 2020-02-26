|
|
Warren J. Thompson, Jr. of Delanco passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Feb. 23, 2020. He was 66.
Warren was born in Philadelphia to the late Warren, Sr. & Rita.
He was a proud 3rd generation Union Carpenter, Local 1050 in Philadelphia and member of the Knights of Columbus #1082 in Moorestown.
Warren was the captain of his own boat, loved boating, fishing and the N.J. shore. He also had a lifelong passion for music and was an avid music collector.
Along with his parents, Warren was also preceded in death by his brother Mark and sister, Ann.
He is survived by his devoted siblings, John and Susan (William E. Davis), nephew, Michael (Kristen Goldworthy), nieces, Christine (Jeff) Czaplicki, Sarah Thompson, Melissa (James) Pettibone, and was great-uncle to Jadyn, Cailey, Chloe and Ariella.
A viewing for Warren will be held on Friday, Feb. 28th from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29th at 10:30 a.m. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 11 S Sunset Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046. Interment will follow at St. Clare's Calvary Cemetery, Florence, N.J.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.
Weber Funeral Home
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 26, 2020