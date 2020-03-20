|
Waverly Marcel Sutton was born May 17, 1959 in Norfolk, Va. to Helen and George Jones. He departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020.
Waverly worked at McGuire AFB and Pero Trucking Company.
He was a kind hearted and decent man with a warm smile for everyone he met. He was sincerely loved and will be missed by his family, friends, and neighbors. Waverly enjoyed singing his oldies, and singing to his Mom, Emily, and his cat "Miss Miss." He loved his family and always made them laugh.
He was preceded in death by his father, George A. Jones, and his niece, Rose Ann Sutton.
He leaves to mourn: his mother, Helen Sutton Jones; his sisters, Faye Smith (Robert), Rose Bobbitt (Michael), Carolyn Sutton and Cora Jones; his brother, Corey Jones (Margaret); his children, Waverly Jr. (Miranda), Lashanda, Terrence and Tiffany; four grandchildren, Dante, Anastasia, Janiyah and Jayden; his nieces and nephews, Anthony Sutton, Derrick Smith, Erica Smith, Bryanna Sills, Anaya Sutton and Shayla Sutton-Elllis, Jada Smith and Natalie Caruso; aunts and uncles, Otis Sutton Jr. (Lee), Mattie Brown (Calvin), Vera Sutton, Ruth Evans (William), Norbert Sutton (Mary Ellen), Vera Sutton; and cousins. Waverly is also survived by the special love of his life, Emily Faulkner, his cat "Miss Miss," and two close friends, Fred Wesemeyer and Robert Holder.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 20, 2020