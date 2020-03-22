|
Waverly Sutton, "Lil Bug," of Browns Mills passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.
A celebration of his life public viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at St. Mark Baptist Church, Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills. His funeral service will be held privately for immediate family members only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton.
T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020