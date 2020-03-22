Home

POWERED BY

Services
T L Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services Llc
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 239-4477
Resources
More Obituaries for Waverly Sutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waverly Sutton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waverly Sutton Obituary
Waverly Sutton, "Lil Bug," of Browns Mills passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020.

A celebration of his life public viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 23, at St. Mark Baptist Church, Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills. His funeral service will be held privately for immediate family members only, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton.

T. L. Hutton Family and Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -