Wayne F. Nelson of Willingboro, N.J. passed away peacefully with family at his side on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.



A Celebration of Life service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J., where family and friends may participate in a walk through viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Masks must be worn. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.



T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington



