Wayne R. Collins passed away April 21, 2019, at his residence in Delanco.
Born in Philadelphia to Harry and Vera Collins. Wayne was 69 years old. Wayne proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a printer for Smith Edwards Dunlap Company in Philadelphia.
He was the husband of Diane Collins, father of Christine (Joseph) Abboud and Brian (Natalie) Collins, and loving Pop-pop to Michael and Diana Abboud. Wayne is also survived by one brother, John (Cathy) Collins, and one sister, Doreen (Tom) Collins- Britton, and several nieces and one nephew.
Wayne was excellent at everything he took on, but especially enjoyed working with his hands and put his talents into endless projects throughout his entire life. Wayne enjoyed spending time with his family, and most especially, his grandchildren. Wayne loved cooking, taking his beloved dog, Oscar, on long walks, and finally having the opportunity of relaxation in his retirement.
Wayne was very dependable, proud, self-reliant, empathetic, realistic and truthful. He was always good conversation due to his vast awareness and knowledge of world events, along with a variety of political and non- political subjects such as sports, history and domestic issues. He will be lovingly remembered and missed greatly.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 North. His memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the s Foundation.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019