Wayne R. Gregory Sr. of Pemberton passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 72.
Born in Mount Holly, Wayne was a lifelong area resident. He worked on McGuire AFB for 35 years.
Wayne loved the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, and skeet shooting. He was an Alaskan guide, enjoyed classic cars, and cigars out back at the Village Idiot. Wayne also loved going to the race track with his grandchildren and friends.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Georgia, his four daughters, Alaska, Karen, Tracy, and Bobbette, 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Everett.
He was the father of the late Wayne Jr.
He memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Buddtown United Methodist Church, 520 Ridge Rd., Southampton Township, NJ 08088, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Wayne's name may be made to the Buddtown United Methodist Church for St. Jude's.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 4, 2019