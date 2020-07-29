Wayne W. Temple of Crosswicks, N.J. passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly. He was 73.
Born in Trenton, he was a lifetime Chesterfield area resident. Wayne owned and operated the Columbus Veterinary Hospital and the Kennels at Columbus before his retirement. He also served as an adjunct professor for Burlington County College, now Rowan College at Burlington.
He was spontaneous and had a great sense of humor with an endless supply of jokes. Wayne loved nature and enjoyed taking walks in the woods. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, gardening, and traveling. An avid animal lover, especially his dog, Mr. Muggs; Wayne's favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and loved being with his children and grandchildren.
Son of the late Louise and William Temple, he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Kathryn "Kitty Ann" Temple.
Wayne is survived by his children, Shannon and Atherton Lowry, Molly and Gregory Gwisc, Abigayle and Patrick Littleford, and Colin W. and Kayla Temple; his grandchildren, whom he adored, Whitney, Tanner and Rowan Gwisc and Finley and McKenna Littleford; his companion, Cyndi Donnelly; his sisters-in-law, Judith Miller and Roberta Huffman; as well as several nieces and nephews and extended family.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 30, at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St., Allentown, N.J. All are welcome to attend the viewing Thursday evening. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral service will be limited to immediate family only. Interment will be held Friday in the North Crosswicks Cemetery. Please note that there is limited capacity at the funeral home. Social distancing must be observed and face coverings are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society, Attn: Tribute Gift, 225 Varick St., 7th Floor, New York, NY 10014, or to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
