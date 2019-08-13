|
|
Wendy Lee (Caruso) Mazur of Burlington passed away into God's loving and eternal presence on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the age of 51.
She was a resident of Burlington Woods Convalescent Center in Burlington, N.J. for almost two years. Wendy grew up in Delanco and was a graduate of the Burlington County Vocational and Technical High School in Westampton, Class of 1986.
She loved doing all types of crafts. She volunteered at Catholic Charities in Delanco and ran a cleaning business until rheumatoid arthritis prevented her from doing so.
Wendy was the beloved daughter of Joseph and Maizie Caruso of Edgewater Park, and the beloved mother of her two sons, Raymond J. Mazur of Edgewater Park and Martin J. Mazur (Amanda) of Roselle Park, N.J. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held privately.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.
Page Funeral Home,
Burlington
www.pagefuneralhome.com
#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 13, 2019