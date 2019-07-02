|
Wilbert William Hubbs Jr., affectionately known as Bill, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., passed away Monday, June 24, 2019, at Delaware Hospice Center, in Milford, Del. He was 84.
He was born April 8, 1935, in Riverside, N.J., son of the late Wilbert W. Hubbs Sr. and Dorothy H. (Bell) Hubbs.
Bill graduated from Burlington City High School, class of 1953. He was a talented baseball player, even playing semi- professionally after high school. He worked for various companies throughout his career, first for Public Service Electric and Gas in Burlington County as a crew foreman for underground gas for 16 years. He then worked for Levitt & Sons Developers as a realtor in various communities across New Jersey. He was a driver for Wroten & Sons as a private contractor and lastly, for Chester County Government Center from which he retired in 1997.
Bill was a former member of the ROMA Club in Burlington City, N.J., and the Athletic Club of Beverly, N.J. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Tarpon Springs, Fla., and the West Pasco Lodge 2366. Bill was a talented musician, playing bass guitar and vibraphone, and was also known for his incredible impersonation of Louis Armstrong, aka Satchmo. He was a gifted artist, avid surf fisherman and the official Captain of the family boat "Bay Dreamer".
Bill was very sociable, he never met someone he didn't know and was instantly everyone's friend. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great- grandfather, brother and dear friend, who's infectious smile and humor will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sally Ann Hubbs of Rehoboth Beach, Del.; his sister, Joyce Frawley and her husband Bill of Holiday, Fla.; four children, Denise Lynn Clark and her husband Monte of Longs, S.C., Cheryl Ann Collins and her husband Anthony of Mayo, Fla., Wilbert William Hubbs III and his wife Kelly of Mt. Laurel, N.J., and Christine Renee Wallrath of Burlington, N.J.; nine grandchildren, Devin Lore and her husband Jason, Shannon Rodriguez and her husband Luis, Lauren Clark, Lacey Clark, Justin Ross, Megan Wallrath, Hailey Hubbs, Dylan Hubbs, and Billy Wallrath; and five great-grandchildren, Desiree, Zachery, Mikayla, Lena, and Asher.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 13, at Broad Street United Methodist Church Chapel, 36 East Broad Street, Burlington, N.J., where friends may visit beginning at 10 a.m. A Graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, July 14, at Dinkey Memorial Cemetery, 1742 Dinkey Road, Ashfield, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Hubbs' name to the Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963, or to the Delaware Veterans Home, 100 Delaware Veterans Boulevard, Milford, DE 19963.
