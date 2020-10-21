Willard E. Gares of Burlington, N.J. died Sunday evening, Oct. 18, 2020, at Virtua Hospital in Willingboro, N.J. He was 83.
Willard, the oldest son of Elmer S. and Dorothy P. Gares, graduated from Burlington High School in 1955 and went on to Pharmacy School at Temple University in Philadelphia, graduating with a B.S. in Pharmacy in 1959.
Drafted into the U.S. Army in 1960, he served honorably and was discharged in 1962. From 1962 until his retirement in 1993, he worked as a registered pharmacist in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and North Carolina.
Mr. Gares was a member of Kappa Psi Pharmaceutical Fraternity, the American Legion and Burlington Lodge 32 F&AM for over 60 years.
An avid reader, he enjoyed both fiction and non-fiction, but most of all, enjoyed being with family during the holidays and on Sundays for dinner.
Willard is survived by his son, Jason, and by his brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Gerald M. and Irene Gares, nephew, Gerald M. Gares Jr. and his wife, Dina, and his niece, Christy Gares Haynes. He will be missed by great nephews and nieces, Gerald M. Gares III, Amanda Gares Orr (Tommy), Vincent Gares (Nicole), Nicholas Gares, Michael Ekelburg III, Megan Ekelburg and Mark Ekelburg.
A special thank you to his caregivers, Donna and John Wilkens, and his good friend, Fred Jackson, who always "kept an eye on him."
Due to Covid 19, a private service for immediate family will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Broad St. United Methodist Church, 36 E. Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016, or to the Salvation Army online at salvationarmyusa.org
