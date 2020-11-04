1/
William A. Bougher
William A. Bougher of Hainsport, N.J. passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at the age of 87.

William was the beloved husband of the late Audrey (Atkinson) Bougher, the loving father of Billie Jean Bougher of Palm Coast, Fla. and Tina Bougher of Browns Mills, N.J., dear brother of the late Mildred Bougher, dear grandfather of Nicole Anderson and William Anderson, and the loving great grandfather of Makaylah Anderson and Antonio Anderson.

William was an employee for Winzinger Construction for 38 years as a heavy equipment operator. He loved his dogs, his old cars, working in his yard, going out to eat, and having his snacks. He especially loved his family and will be sadly missed.

His viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the Lee Funeral Home, 317 High St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060, where his service will follow at 11 a.m. Family and friends are encouraged to share memories and stories of William. Interment will be in Vincentown Methodist Cemetery, Vincentown.

To send condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Ed Kaelin III

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

www.leefuneralservice.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home
NOV
6
Service
11:00 AM
Lee Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Lee Funeral Home
317 High St.
Mt. Holly , NJ 08060
