Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peter's Church, Riverside
William A. Rawls Obituary
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., William was a longtime resident of Riverside.

He proudly served his country as a paratrooper, 82nd. Airborne Division.

William was employed for many years as a sheet metal worker, working out of Philadelphia Local Union #19. William was extremely active in St. Peter's Church, Riverside, serving as an Eucharistic Minister, lecturer and prayer group leader. He also helped to produce the Living Stations of the Cross.

Beloved husband of the late Joan M. (Keaveney), he was the devoted father of William A. Rawls Jr. (Maryann), Barbara Gaul (Bill), Denise Lowe (Rod), John Rawls (Miki) and Michael Rawls (Gerald Leatherman); loving grandfather of 15; and great-grandfather of 36.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend William's viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, N.J. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. at Jesus the Good Shepherd Parish, St. Peter's Church, Riverside. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Cinnaminson.

Riverside

www.chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 23, 2019
