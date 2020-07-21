1/1
William A. Robinson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William A. Robinson, "Bill the Barber," of Little Egg Harbor and formerly of Delran, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was 72.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Bill lived in Delran before retiring to Little Egg Harbor two years ago. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves and owned Bill's Barber Shop in Palmyra, N.J. for 48 years.

He was an avid collector, loved to spend time with his family, and was a die hard fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles..... his childhood hero was Dick Allen whom he felt should be in the Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Marie Robinson.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Arleen Robinson; sons, William Robinson and wife, Niccole, of Hainesport, N.J. and Joseph Robinson of Hillsborough, N.J.; his sister, Linda Sherry and husband, Bill, of Sarasota, Fla.; and grandchildren, Julie, Drew and Kylie.

Bill's family is respectfully thankful for the people that have touched his life.

There will be no services and his family will celebrate his life privately.

Maxwell Funeral Home,

Little Egg Harbor, N.J.

www.maxwellfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I always looked forward to seeing him and our conversations. Over 31 years of visits. My deepest condolences to the family.
Adam Friedrich
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
with deepest sadness
The Flower family
Bill Flower
Friend
July 21, 2020
Stated simply, Bill was a great man and will surely be missed by all. I would like someone in the family to contact me, Id like permission to start a scholarship in his name at Palmyra High School. shoff@phillies.com

God Bless you Bill !
Sean Hoff
Friend
July 21, 2020
Mr.Bill was such a treasure in our community. I would bring my sons there to get haircuts so often. We had great conversations about Philadelphia, the area we grew up, the rock stars he met and memories he shared. He will be missed.
Michelle McCann
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
Dear Arleen and family,
Bill and I grew up together as next door neighbors and childhood friends. There are so many great memories to list of our young lives together . Suffice to say he has and will never be forgotten! Rest In Peace my friend . Butch and Carol Weber
Ernie (Butch ) Weber
Friend
July 21, 2020
Dear Arleen, Billy, Joey and family,
Sending sympathy, thoughts and prayers your way. Lots of good memories from Delcrest section of Delran raising our children! Rest In Peace Bill.
Sadly, Selena & Joe Denneler
Selena Denneler
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear of Bill's passing. My sincere condolences to the families.
Tom Kerns
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our prayers are with Bill and his Family.I've known Bill since he opened the shop in Palmyra.As we got older our Hobbies seemed to be the same,we were always sending texts to each other with pictures of our latest toys. The last few years it's been a lot of liberal bashing. I'm glad we got to visit him and Arleen down here Florida,we had a great time.Bill and I had many plans down here once we were here for good,but the man upstairs had other plans. Rest in Peace Buddy
Robert Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved