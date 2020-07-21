William A. Robinson, "Bill the Barber," of Little Egg Harbor and formerly of Delran, N.J., passed away peacefully at home on Friday, July 17, 2020. He was 72.Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Bill lived in Delran before retiring to Little Egg Harbor two years ago. Bill proudly served in the U.S. Army Reserves and owned Bill's Barber Shop in Palmyra, N.J. for 48 years.He was an avid collector, loved to spend time with his family, and was a die hard fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles..... his childhood hero was Dick Allen whom he felt should be in the Hall of Fame.He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Marie Robinson.He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Arleen Robinson; sons, William Robinson and wife, Niccole, of Hainesport, N.J. and Joseph Robinson of Hillsborough, N.J.; his sister, Linda Sherry and husband, Bill, of Sarasota, Fla.; and grandchildren, Julie, Drew and Kylie.Bill's family is respectfully thankful for the people that have touched his life.There will be no services and his family will celebrate his life privately.Maxwell Funeral Home,Little Egg Harbor, N.J.