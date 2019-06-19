|
William A. Yaeger of Medford, N.J., passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice, Mount Holly, N.J. He was 88.
Born in Maple Shade, N.J., Bill resided in Lake Pine, Medford, N.J., for the last 66 years. He was a graduate of Camden County Vocational School, and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he served proudly during the Korean War.
He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed trips to the casino. He loved to build, fix and tinker with things out in the yard. His beautiful granddaughters were his pride and joy.
Father of the late William and Bonnie Jean Yaeger, he is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Phyllis (Salfee) Yaeger; his three sons, John, David and Paul Yaeger; five granddaughters, Jackie, Melissa, Danielle, Kaitlyn and Grace; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, June 24, at the Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bill's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
