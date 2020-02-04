|
William Christopher Byrem of Cinnaminson succumbed to his battle with MS on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. He was 54.
William was a life member of the Palmyra Ambulance Association, a volunteer fireman in Palmyra and a Mummer.
William is survived by his loving wife, Krystyna; his children, Alexandria, Joshua and Hannah; his parents, Joan and the late William; his sister, Jacqueline Berg (Allan); and nieces, Madeline and Angelia. He also leaves behind his mother and father-in-law, Nancymarie and Alfred Karam, in-laws, David Karam (Jackie), Jeffery Karam (Jennifer), and Jeannine Martinez (Jessie), and various aunts, uncles and cousins in Poland and the USA.
A viewing for William will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, and from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, both at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in William's name may be made to support the education of his children.
Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St., Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 4, 2020