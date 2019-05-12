|
|
William C. (Bill) Clair, a resident of Medford Lakes, N.J., for 52 years passed away April 10, 2019. He was 95.
Born Feb. 14, 1924, in Salem, N.J., Bill spent his early years in Delanco, graduating from Palmyra High School in 1942.
Preceded in death by wives, Dorothy (O'Neal) Clair and Patricia (Powers) Clair, and brothers, Hubert (Jay) Clair and Robert (Bob) Clair, he is survived by children, Joanne Clair, Marty Maher (Jim), Ken Clair (Carol), Cindy Pisciotta (Pete), and Robin Morgan and companion Gregory Care; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Clare Clair; and brother- in-law, William Powers (Suzanne). Bill also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
After serving in World War II as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy, Bill became an engineer in the greater Philadelphia area. He retired from RCA after more than 35 years traveling the world. Part of the "Greatest Generation", Bill went back to work in his later years and retired for good from Wegman's, Mt. Laurel cheese dept., at 89 years old.
In his lifetime, Bill enjoyed showing horses, raising and showing Weimaraners, photography, fishing, clocks, watches, computers and anything mechanical, Hawaiian music, Lawrence Welk, crossword puzzles and bowling for the RCA team.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 18, with a memorial service at 1 p.m., all at Lechner Funeral Home, 24 N. Main St., Medford, NJ 08055. Interment will be private.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be sent to the or the .
Condolences may be shared with the family at the web site listed below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 12, 2019