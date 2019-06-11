|
|
William C. Fest Jr. of Hainesport, N.J., passed away peacefully June 8, 2019, at home. He was 93.
Bill was the second born of three, growing up with two loving sisters, Audrey Street of Southampton, N.J., and the late Velma Bethel (Richard) of Mystic Island, N.J. A wonderful husband, he enjoyed a 59-year marriage to his late wife, Emma (Briinger).
A devoted father, grandfather and great- grandfather, Bill is survived by many close family: his son, William C. Fest III and companion Nancy Breece; his daughter, Cynthia Chapin and husband Abraham Chapin; granddaughter, Marcia Johnson and husband Kyle; grandson, Abraham D. Chapin Jr. and wife Brianna; and four great- grandchildren, Kyler and Blake Johnson and Abraham and Annabeth Chapin.
Bill proudly served in World War II as an aerial gunner, flying 14 missions with the 15th Army Air Force, 484th Bombardment Group in the European Theater. He was awarded the Victory Medal with four bronze stars for his service in the European-African-Middle Eastern Campaign. He was also awarded the Air Medal with one bronze cluster for meritorious achievement in aerial flight. He continued with a 35-year career as a civil engineer and superintendent of the heating department at McGuire Air Force Base.
Bill was an avid pilot, owning and flying multiple airplanes for recreation. He was a member of the Riverside String Band and played the accordion. He loved to travel but most of all, he loved sailing, boating, waterskiing, fishing, and spending time down the shore.
Friends and relatives may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, NJ 08060. Services will be held at 11 a.m. following the viewing. Interment and military honors will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Hainesport N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill's name to the National at www.stroke.org/donate.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 11, 2019