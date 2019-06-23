|
William D. Baker of Homosassa, Fla., formerly of Willingboro, N.J., passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, at the age of 86.
Born Oct. 14, 1932 in Waynesboro, Pa., Bill served in the U.S. Navy from Nov. 17, 1951 to Oct. 14th 1955. He was a salesman all his life. He sold Buicks for Kohler Buick and Shaw Buick of Burlington, N.J. He also sold heating oil and was a manager for Cenco Oil in Burlington, and retired as a salesman for Time Warner Cable of Florida.
Bill was a past member of the Roma Club of Burlington, Burlington Elks, Burlington Kiwanis and Mount Holly Moose.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Dorothy Baker; his son, Theodore Baker of Burlington; his daughter, Denise Haley (Doug) of Lady Lake, Fla.; his stepdaughter, Nancy Kalbach of Riverside, N.J.; his stepson, Keith and Trish Kalbach of Mount Ephraim, N.J.; nine grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Bill was very lucky to have two great wives in his life. Prior to Dorothy there was Eveyln Baker, who passed away May 17, 1976.
His funeral services will be held privately.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 23, 2019