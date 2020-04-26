|
|
William David Harris, passed away peacefully with family by his side on April 24, ending his two year battle with leukemia. He was 17.
In the days prior to his passing, he was surrounded by his family and the friends he loved the most at his home in Mt. Laurel.
Will, a junior at Lenape High School, had a passion for video games, sophomoric comedies, anime and all things basketball, especially the Philadelphia 76ers.
Will was the cherished son of Matthew and Annette Harris, loving younger brother to Michael, beloved grandson of Emiko Nichter.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, David and Yvonne Harris, and maternal grandfather, William Nichter.
Will is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service for Will is going to be live streamed for the public on Givnish of Marlton's website, www.Givnish.com, on Tuesday, April 28th, at 1 p.m., followed by a private interment at Parkview Cemetery at Kirby's Mill in Medford, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Will's memory may be made to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, www.CHOP.edu.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020