William E. Boyte of Maple Shade passed away on Sept. 26, 2019.
Devoted husband of 65 years of the late Eleanor Boyte, son of the late Margaret and Leon Boyte, brother of the late Leon, Jr., Elvira, Jane, Laura, and Richard. Dedicated brother-in-law of the late Elaine Walton and Uncle of Levi, Jeff, John, Robert and the late Bill Walton, and many other nieces and nephews.
Born on Sept. 29, 1922 in Philadelphia, Bill was President of the Moorestown High School senior class of 1941 and a lifelong resident of Maple Shade. Veteran of WWII, USAF Signal Reserve Battalion, Chief of Telephone Communications-Headquarters and overseas in North Africa, Italy and Corsica. Employed at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for 34 years earning numerous honors including President's Award, Millionaire Sales Club and President's Sales Club multiple times.
Family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 4 at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the NJ Veterans Memorial Home at Vineland Welfare Fund to acknowledge the fine Honor Circle staff for providing dedicated care for the last few years.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 2, 2019