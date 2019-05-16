|
William E. "Bill" Elliott of Florence Township died Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice, Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly. He was 91.
Mr. Elliott was born in Beverly and was the son of the late William A. and Lillian S. Reynold Elliott. William attended the Beverly Public School System and Florence Township Memorial High School, where he excelled in all sports. He played minor league baseball with the Brooklyn Dodgers and spent several years playing semi pro ball with various teams in Burlington, Mercer and Camden counties and in eastern Pennsylvania.
Mr. Elliott served his country in the Merchant Marines from 1944 to 1946 in France, England and Belgium, receiving the Distinguished Service Medal for meritorious service in sea operations. He enlisted in the New Jersey State Police in 1951, serving in several capacities until his retirement in 1979. During his career with the New Jersey State Police, William furthered his education at Trenton State College, North Western University, Fort Monmouth and Rutgers University. He received his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from LaSalle University.
After his retirement from the State Police he was employed by the State of New Jersey Department of Community Affairs as a field investigator. In 1984 he received substantial recognition for attaining a high level of excellence and performance beyond the level required for his title description. Bill retired in 1996 after 45 years of dedicated service to the State of New Jersey.
Mr. Elliott was a former member of St. Joseph Parish, Beverly, member of the W. A. Cortright Jr. American Legion Post 115, Beverly, Opre Larson VFW Post 8838, Roebling, Oneida Boat Club and Roma Club, Burlington, AM Vets, 50-year member of the Riverside String Band, John A. Roebling Seniors, LaSalle University Alumni Association, K of C Resurrection Council 3831, Beverly and former member of the N.J. Trooper Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Trainor Elliott, and is survived by his wife of 15 years, Gloria Gebely Elliott, one son, two grandchildren, three step children and three step grandchildren.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Jesus, The Good Shepherd Parish, Beverly. Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until church departure Saturday, at Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Avenue, Roebling. Interment will be in Holy Assumption Cemetery, Roebling.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
