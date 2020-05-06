Home

Interment
Private
To be announced at a later date
William E. James, a lifelong resident of Burlington City, was born June 30, 1937, and passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Virtua Hospital in Mount Holly, N.J. He was 83.

Born to the late Emma Dorothy Baker and William (Buffalo) James, he was the oldest of 12 children. James Street in Burlington is named after the James family, where St. Paul's school is located.

He is survived by his daughters, Gina Husted and son-in-law, Dale Husted, and Tracy D'Intino and son-in-law, Mario D'Intino, and Valerie West; his grandchildren, Cody and Casey Husted, Sierra D'Intino, Tiffany, Luke and Stanley West; and many great grandchildren. He also is survived by six of his 12 brothers and sisters, and countless nieces and nephews.

He was a hard worker and became an excellent craftsman doing construction and restoration work throughout Burlington County.

Bill was a regular at the Burlington Diner (now Amy's Omelette House) for decades. He loved to go bowling with family and friends on Monday and Friday nights. He was known for giving the best bear hugs that were loved by all! He spent his last years at the Aspen Hills Care Center in Pemberton, N.J. Interment will be private.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com


Published in Burlington County Times on May 6, 2020
