William Frederick Breitwieser passed into the next world to be with his Lord on July 16, 2019, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 83.
He was the son of the late Madeline and William Breitwieser and the brother of the late Phyllis Breitwieser Friedman.
Bill attended Mount Holly Schools and graduated from Rider College after service in the U.S. Army 25th Infantry Division- Tropic Lightning.
He was a lifetime member of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church where he served as altar boy, usher, vestry member and counting committee chairman.
Bill worked as a banker for 10 years and left to take up a lifelong desire to work as an auto body repairman. He founded Continental Auto Body and claimed from that point on he never worked again, as it was a pleasure to go to work every day.
Bill enjoyed building and flying radio controlled model planes, but his life passion was restoring, showing and driving antique cars and meeting people with like interests. Having restored eight cars, he won first place national with his 1948 Lincoln Continental convertible. He was a founding charter member of the Lincoln Continental Owner's Club, Philadelphia Region, serving as both president and treasurer. He was also a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and Early Ford V8 Club.
Bill had been a former member of the Mount Holly Elks Lodge 848, Mount Holly Lions' International, and he served 25 years on the Mount Holly Zoning board.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marjorie Ruch Breitwieser; a cousin, Lois Woolman Maney of Charleston, S.C.; brothers-in-law, Dr. Newton Ruch of Franklin, Mich., and the late Charles Ruch; sisters-in-law, Nancy Ruch Covert of White Bear Lake, Minn., and Barbara Ruch Evans of Haddon Heights, N.J.; and several nephews and a niece.
Friends and relatives may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 121 High St., Mount Holly, with a service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the Mount Holly Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on July 21, 2019