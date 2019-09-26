|
William F. Cowen, 76, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Pemberton Township.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a longtime resident of Browns Mills, N.J.
He was a U.S. Marine veteran. William was a retired self-employed wood carver.
He was preceded by his wife, Lois Cowen.
He is survived by his 16 children, Todd, Tina, Terri, William Jr., Wesley, Lori, Christopher, Bobby, Amiee, Patrick, April, Douglas, Heather, Michael, Jerome, and Phillip; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd. Browns Mills, NJ 08054.
Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
Moore Funeral Home
Brown Mills, N.J.
moorefuneralservicesinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 26, 2019