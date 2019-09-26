Home

Mathis Funeral Home - Medford
371 Lakehurst Rd
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
(609) 893-4800
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford
371 Lakehurst Rd
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Arneytown, NJ
View Map
William F. Cowen Obituary
William F. Cowen, 76, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Pemberton Township.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a longtime resident of Browns Mills, N.J.

He was a U.S. Marine veteran. William was a retired self-employed wood carver.

He was preceded by his wife, Lois Cowen.

He is survived by his 16 children, Todd, Tina, Terri, William Jr., Wesley, Lori, Christopher, Bobby, Amiee, Patrick, April, Douglas, Heather, Michael, Jerome, and Phillip; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A visitation will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 1 at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd. Browns Mills, NJ 08054.

Burial will follow at the Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.

Moore Funeral Home

Brown Mills, N.J.

moorefuneralservicesinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 26, 2019
