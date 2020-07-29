1/
William F. Mackintosh Sr.
William F. "Bill" Mackintosh Sr. of Pemberton passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 69.

Born in Roebling and raised in Florence, he then settled in Pemberton to raise his family.

Bill was a textile knitter at Tex-Net, retiring after 22 years of service. He liked woodworking, working on cars, fishing and boating. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family.

Preceded in death by his loving wife, Edna "Sandi" (Heffron) Mackintosh, he is survived by his children, Christina Mackintosh, William Mackintosh Jr. (Denise), Joseph Mackintosh (Tonia), and Branden Mackintosh (Kelsey). He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Tabatha, Hunter, Savannah, Jasmine, Spencer, Jayla, Parker and Nathaniel, his great grandchildren, Emily, Nova Lynn and Robert, aunts, Catherine Bihlear and Mary Ann Bihlear, as well as extended family and dear friends.

A walkthrough viewing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where his funeral service will begin at noon. Interment will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name may be sent to the GoFundMe set up to help the family, www.gofundme.com/f/william-mackintosh-rest-in-peace.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
