Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
William F. Nolan

William F. Nolan Obituary
William F. Nolan of Westampton passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at Virtua-Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 73.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Bill was a former resident of Burlington Township and Willingboro. He was retired from Johnson & Johnson.

An avid Philadelphia sports fan, Bill loved to spend time with family and friends but especially with his beloved grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia; four children: daughter and son- in-law, Colleen and Scott Bayzath, son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Coleen Nolan, daughter and son-in-law, Patty and Patrick Lawless, and son and daughter-in-law, Dan and Katy Nolan; and five grandchildren: Lauren, Brandon, Connor, Riley, and Will. He is also survived by his sister, Susan Marin.

He was the husband of the late Marilyn, who passed away in 2006.

Due to the Covid19 Pandemic, funeral services and burial in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery will held privately.

Contributions in his name may be made to the , .

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 22, 2020
