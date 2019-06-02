|
|
William Francis Hoyer Jr. of Mt. Holly, N.J., passed peacefully May 30, 2019, at Premiere Cadbury in Cherry Hill, N.J.
Bill was born April 7, 1931, in Bronx, N.Y., to the late William Sr. and Ruth (Lloyd) Hoyer. He graduated All Hallows High School (Bronx), Class of '48, and attended St. John's University (Brooklyn) prior to enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1950. Assigned to Army Counter-Intelligence School at Fort Holabird, Baltimore, Md., he was assigned to Japan and later served in Korea where he participated in the prisoner-of-war exchanges Operation Big and Little Switch.
He graduated from Georgetown University School of Foreign Service in 1959. Upon graduation, he worked for the American Red Cross, assigned to Hanau, Germany. The family returned stateside in 1964 for assignment to the Philadelphia Naval Yard and settled in Mt. Holly to be near Fort Dix and McGuire AFB. He then served as a Field Director in Vietnam assigned to Big Red One Diann, outside Siagon in 1968, and transferred to Da Nang with the 1st Marine Division Reinforced until the Tet Offensive.
Post-war employment included the State of NJ, New Lisbon State School as assistant to the superintendent, executive director of the NJ Civil Service Association, and professional fundraiser for the City of Hope Medical Center. After retiring, he continued volunteering for the American Red Cross.
An avid percussionist who once performed at Carnegie Hall as a young New York union musician, Bill was an active member of the Mt. Holly Golden Eagle Band for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dolores (Kasakitis), whom he met in 1954 when she worked at the US Embassy in Tokyo. He leaves behind his daughters, Kathie Roberts (Ray) and Lynn Hoyer; son, Jon Hoyer (Gabrielle); and five grandchildren, Melanie, Shannon and Nathan Roberts, and Nicholas and Matthew Hoyer.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Church, 260 High St., Mount Holly. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Arneytown. Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, or from 9:45 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to local animal rescue organizations are encouraged, in honor of the beloved rescue dogs that enriched Bill's life so much.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 2, 2019