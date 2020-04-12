|
William G. Farquer III passed away unexpectedly on Friday, March 20, 2020, at St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne, Pa. He was 75.
Born in Springfield, Ohio, Bill was the son of the late William G. Jr. and Laura (Whitaker) Farquer, and brother of the late Robert A. Farquer.
Bill was the beloved husband of Judith A. Oravec, the cherished father of Kimberly Lynn Pfaff and Andrew William Farquer, and devoted grandfather of Tara Michelle Pfaff. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Karen Farquer; nephews, Ryan and Sean; his West Coast family: sister-in-law, Rosemary Benya (John), and nieces, Mary Margaret Todd (Andrew) and Colleen Baker (Anthony), along with their children, Bryce and Logan Todd and Christopher and McKenna Baker; sister-in-law, Veronica Moyer and nephew, Randall Carraghan.
Bill was a proud graduate of Delhaas High School, Class of 1963, and Moravian College Class of 1967, where he studied writing, history and political science. He met his wife, Judy, in Constitutional Law class.
Bill retained close friendships throughout his life. He was known for his intelligence, his wonderful sense of humor and his love of people, including the many children whose lives he touched in his career in education. Starting out as a special education teacher in Vincentown, N.J., he earned his Master's degrees in Education and School Psychology, and over his career held many positions in special education, including Director of Special Education Services, Burlington Township, N.J. Upon his retirement from Burlington Township in the early 2000s, he used his many people skills and knowledge working as a guidance counselor at Burlington County Institute of Technology for 10 years. It was a job he loved so much that he willingly made the long, daily commute across the Burlington Bristol Bridge to and from Medford, N.J. each day.
He could talk on any subject, but especially loved music, art, history and nature. He loved life and all it had to offer; whether playing his tuba in community bands, learning Spanish, heading to the Jersey shore, sharing margaritas with friends, raising bees, growing flowers, cooking, or sharing his fascination with trains with everyone. He was a true Renaissance Man; but what brought Bill the most joy was spending time with family.
Bill relished the time with his granddaughter, Tara, as they shared a love of art and spent many days working side-by-side on art projects together. His creativity was always apparent in his profession, as well as his personal life; bringing enthusiasm and wit to any subject or topic that came his way. He was an avid problem-solver and was always willing to share his wise advice with others.
"Have a heart that never hardens, and a temper that never tires, and a touch that never hurts." Charles Dickens, novelist (1812-1870)
Given the current circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, funeral services and burial will take place privately. A gathering in celebration of his life will take place for his many friends and loving family at a future date.
Contributions in Bill's name may be made to the , 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316; to the Salvation Army, 191 Lincoln Hwy., Fairless Hills, PA 19030; to UNICEF, 125 Maiden La., New York, NY 10038; or to a .
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020