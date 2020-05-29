William G. Hess of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was 97.
Bill was raised in Wisconsin, where he attended Rib Lake High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. From 1947 to 1950 he attended the University of Wisconsin, and in 1951 he graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in Engineering and a minor in Accounting. He was an engineer for Campbell's Soup for over 30 years.
Bill and Phyllis moved to Cinnaminson, N.J. in 1962, where they lived most of their lives, raising their son, Steve. They were highly involved with Bethany Lutheran Church, Palmyra, N.J.
He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Phyllis K. (Kalkofer) Hess; his son, Steve Hess; his grandson, Michael Hess; and his brother, Edward Hess.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and James Hess, and his sisters, Mary Gummo and Alice Lodholz.
Due to current circumstances, the family has decided to celebrate his life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org, or Bethany Lutheran Church, 617 Morgan Ave., Palmyra, NJ 08065.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2020.