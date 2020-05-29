William G. Hess
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. Hess of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He was 97.

Bill was raised in Wisconsin, where he attended Rib Lake High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. From 1947 to 1950 he attended the University of Wisconsin, and in 1951 he graduated from the University of Wyoming with a B.S. in Engineering and a minor in Accounting. He was an engineer for Campbell's Soup for over 30 years.

Bill and Phyllis moved to Cinnaminson, N.J. in 1962, where they lived most of their lives, raising their son, Steve. They were highly involved with Bethany Lutheran Church, Palmyra, N.J.

He is survived by his wife of 74 years, Phyllis K. (Kalkofer) Hess; his son, Steve Hess; his grandson, Michael Hess; and his brother, Edward Hess.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and James Hess, and his sisters, Mary Gummo and Alice Lodholz.

Due to current circumstances, the family has decided to celebrate his life at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to The Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org, or Bethany Lutheran Church, 617 Morgan Ave., Palmyra, NJ 08065.

Mount Laurel Home for Funerals

mountlaurelfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mount Laurel Home For Funerals & Cremation Services
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved