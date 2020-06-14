William H. Hart, Jr., passed away on June 10, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was 76.



Born in Camden, N.J. and was a resident of Southampton, N.J.



William was a (47) year member of the Masonic Lodge Central # 44 of Southampton, N.J., where he was a Past Worshipful Master, as well as held the role of secretary for 25 years. He was a member of the Arnot Sportsman Club and enjoyed fishing and hunting with family and friends in Wellsboro, Pa. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, woodworking, and home remodeling projects of his own and for others. His true love was spending quality time with his family.



He spent over 40 years of service in the communications industry, starting as an installer with the original Bell Telephone organization, which later became Western Electric, AT&T, and Lucent Technologies. Throughout his career he worked on critical projects such as upgrading long distance calling software, installation of systems in Germany, and conversion to fiber optics.



He was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Doris Hart. William is survived by his wife of 19 years, Barbara Hart (Majewski); sister B.L. Hart; his children, Brett W. Hart (Julianne), Barry J. Hart (Jessica), Michelle Caldrone (David) and Danielle Bonk (Joe); and grandchildren, Christopher Hart, Sherilyn Hart, Joseph Hart, Michael Hart, Matthew Hart, Emily Caldrone and Joshua Caldrone.



Due to the current restrictions, the family will be scheduling a celebration of life event at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in his name be made to the Masonic Home of Burlington 902 Jacksonville Rd, Burlington, NJ 08016 or to Acacia Hospice Service at the same address.



