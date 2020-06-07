William H. "Peanut" Lee of Roebling passed away suddenly God's loving and eternal care Wednesday, June 3, 2020. He was 62.Born in Bristol Township, Pa., he was raised and lived in Roebling. He found God, and built his business, Lawn Care Plus, from scratch with a rake and determination.He was a hardworking family man who was an avid motocross racer in the tri-state area. As his grandmother, Evaline Lee, played a big part in his life, he loved spending time with his granddaughter. He was a regular at the Liberty Diner, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, and loved his Chihuahua.Preceded in death by his parents, William and Iris Lee; his stepmother, Mary Jane Lee; and stepbrother, Mark Brown, he is survived by his high school sweetheart, whom he married 36 years ago, Donna (Cragg) Lee; his son, Joseph Lee (Tiandra); and granddaughter, Ariya. He also leaves behind his sisters, Jacqui Lee, Kathy (Brown) Shanko; a brother, Bob Lee (Dinah), and extended family, and dear friends.Funeral services will be held privately for the family. Family and friends may participate in a walk-through viewing from 5 until 8 p.m. Monday, June 8, at Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence. All attendees must wear a mask to enter walk through and maintain social distance.In lieu of flowers, donations in William's name may be sent to the Sharing Network, 691 Central Ave., New Providence, NJ 07974.To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's Web site below.Dennison Funeral Home,214 W. Front St.Florence