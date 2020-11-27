William H. Sost, Jr.

William (Poppi) Houghton Sost, Jr. of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. He was 85 years old and had lived a long and blessed life.

William (Poppi) was born to William Sr. and Helen in Trenton, NJ, and has resided in Mount Laurel for the past 10 years. William (Poppi) served his country honorably in the US Army for 39 years. He owned N-Pire models, a collectible business that sold die cast cars and trains all over the tri-state region at local car and trade shows.

He was a devout Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Roman Catholic.

William (Poppi) was preceded in death by his brothers Larry and Richard, and in addition to his daughter Marcelinus.

Surviving is his wife Loretta; his brother Ronald and Toni Sost, his sister Paula and Bruce Doty; his children Edward and Marebella (In-Law) Norman, Adrienne and Joe (In-Law) Sapienza, Angela and C.J. (In-Law) Turnbough; grandchildren Ian and Saranna (In-Law) McKellar, and Morgan and Kollan (In-Law) Reevey, Hayley, Sabrina, Garrett, Isabella, Julianna, Christian, Tatiana, Anthony-Luca, Connor, Brianna, Sophia, and Gabriella; great-grandchildren Samara, Mikaela, Jordynn, and Jocelyn; his god-daughter Aubrey.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, from 6:00pm to 8:00 PM at Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Rd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, December 1st at 10:30am at Our Lady of Good Counsel, 42 W Main St, Moorestown, NJ. Private interment will be at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, NJ.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation on behalf of William (Poppi) to the St. Jude Foundation.



Published in Burlington County Times from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.