William H Wildman, a longtime resident of Marlton, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was 88.
Born March 8, 1932 in Westmont, N.J., he was the son of Russel Wildman and Mary Simmons, and one of eight siblings.
He retired from the U.S. Post Office in Riverton, N.J. Bill became a Handyman for all sorts of jobs for a few years until he retired.
Bill served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was an active member of the Korean War Veterans.
Bill is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joycelyn (Scott), his daughter Debra Pease (Gary Sr.), son, Jeffrey Wildman; six grandchildren, Gary Pease Jr. (Stephanie), Jeffrey Wildman (Rebecca), Gregory Pease (Katherine), Konrad Wildman (Cristine), Glen Pease, Tyler Wildman (Breanna), five great-grandchildren, Joseph, Andrew, Daniel, Logan and Thomas, and preceded in death by his daughter Susan.
Due to the current COVID-19 situation, Memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020