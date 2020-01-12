|
William Henry Jr. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Riverview Estates in Riverton, N.J., surrounded by his family. He was 92.
Born in Florence, N.J., Bill was a former resident of Burlington City.
He was the beloved husband for 60 years to the late Edith Henry; the loving father of Carol Pritchard (Richard) and William "Rusty" Henry (Kathleen); the devoted grandfather of Richard W. Pritchard, Melissa Showard (William), Michael Henry and Christopher Henry; and great grandfather of Evangeline and Jonathan. He was the brother of the late Robert Henry, and the uncle of Robert Henry.
Bill and his father both proudly served their country in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
After the war, Bill became an employee of Western Union in Bristol, Pa. and Moorestown, N.J. He retired in 1989 after more than 40 years of employment as an administrator.
Bill was Past Worshipful Master and past secretary of the F&AM Lodge #32 of Burlington.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, where Masonic Services will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the funeral services to follow. Interment will take place at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 12, 2020