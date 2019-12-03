|
|
William J. Miller, Jr., of Delran, passed away on Nov. 28, 2019. He was 72.
Beloved husband of Frances Lee (Grimley). Devoted father of Billy Miller (Amy), Lisa Kuhn (David), and Christopher Gross. Loving grandfather of Becky, Emily, David, Matthew, Michael, and Brady.
Bill was one amazing dad, husband, brother-inlaw, uncle, friend, comrade, expert fisherman, peace-seeker, IMG football extraordinaire, and avid listener. His sense of introspectiveness, sense of calm, ability to appreciate the little things in life, especially an Ocean City sunset, and his remarkable devotion to his family was unparalleled and provides a long lasting indelible memory. His loss reminds us all to never take any precious moment of life for granted. Bill was at peace even when the fish weren't biting.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation & Funeral on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Dec. 5, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Dec. 5 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Branch Pike & Pomona Road in Cinnaminson. Entombment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park in Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at the website below.
Falco/Caruso & Leonard
Pennsauken Funeral Home
www.carusocare.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 3, 2019