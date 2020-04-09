Home

MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
William J. Overdevest

William J. Overdevest Obituary
William J. Overdevest of Shamong, N.J. passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was 50.

He crossed through the door to be with his mother, Nilah, his father, Theodore, his brother, Adrian and his nephew, Daniel.

He is survived by his significant other, Barbara Alton; three siblings, Theodore, Cornelius Overdevest and Nilah Gerlack; and his nephew, Michael Gerlack (Meghan).

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 9, 2020
