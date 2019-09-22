Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dennison Funeral Home
214 W. Front St.
Florence, NJ 08518
Resources
More Obituaries for William Mathers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William John Mathers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William John Mathers Obituary
William John Mathers, of the Homestead section of Columbus, passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Capital Health in Trenton. He was 72.

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was raised in Haddon Heights before settling in Burlington County over 40 years ago to raise his family. William retired from Cherry Valley Ford in Marlton as a Heavy Equipment Salesman after more than 25 years of service.

He was a world traveler, going to the cabin his family built in Canada every summer to see his cousin Bob Clinch. William loved to golf but his real passion in life was his family. In his free time, he volunteered at the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

William is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan (Gibson) Mathers, and his son, Jason William Mathers (Michal). He will also be missed by his fellow golfers at the Homestead golf course.

His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front Street, Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment to be held private.

To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.

Dennison Funeral Homes

Florence, NJ

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now