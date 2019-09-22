|
William John Mathers, of the Homestead section of Columbus, passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019 at Capital Health in Trenton. He was 72.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he was raised in Haddon Heights before settling in Burlington County over 40 years ago to raise his family. William retired from Cherry Valley Ford in Marlton as a Heavy Equipment Salesman after more than 25 years of service.
He was a world traveler, going to the cabin his family built in Canada every summer to see his cousin Bob Clinch. William loved to golf but his real passion in life was his family. In his free time, he volunteered at the Burlington County Animal Shelter.
William is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan (Gibson) Mathers, and his son, Jason William Mathers (Michal). He will also be missed by his fellow golfers at the Homestead golf course.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front Street, Florence, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Interment to be held private.
To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.
Dennison Funeral Homes
Florence, NJ
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019