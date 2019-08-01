|
William John Thomas Clark of Southampton, N.J., passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019. He was 81.
He is survived by his wife, Annie Clark; eight children; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one sister; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at Delaware Valley Baptist Church, 493 Beverly Rancocas Road, Willingboro, N.J., where a viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Interment will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 1, 2019