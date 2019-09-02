Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cline
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William L. Cline Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William L. Cline Jr. Obituary
William L. "Billy" Cline Jr. of Browns Mills passed away tragically Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was 48.

He was a life-long resident of Browns Mills. He loved going out mudding and working on mud trucks, and was always working on vehicles.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy L. Cline. He is survived by his father, William L. Cline Sr.; his sister, Donna M. Bryan and husband, Thomas, two brothers, Michael L. and wife, Amy, and Scott F., all of Browns Mills; his fiancée, Tina Laquaglia; four children, Marissa, William III, Brian, and Julianna Cline, all of Browns Mills; and many nephews; and a great niece.

William was a wonderful father, a loving brother and son, and a faithful friend, who will be missed by all who knew him.

The viewing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where the service will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be held privately.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now