William L. "Billy" Cline Jr. of Browns Mills passed away tragically Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was 48.
He was a life-long resident of Browns Mills. He loved going out mudding and working on mud trucks, and was always working on vehicles.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy L. Cline. He is survived by his father, William L. Cline Sr.; his sister, Donna M. Bryan and husband, Thomas, two brothers, Michael L. and wife, Amy, and Scott F., all of Browns Mills; his fiancée, Tina Laquaglia; four children, Marissa, William III, Brian, and Julianna Cline, all of Browns Mills; and many nephews; and a great niece.
William was a wonderful father, a loving brother and son, and a faithful friend, who will be missed by all who knew him.
The viewing will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where the service will begin at 7 p.m. Burial will be held privately.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 2, 2019