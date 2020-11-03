William L. "Bill" Huber of Bordentown and Mansfield Township, N.J. passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. He was 86.
Born at Cooper Hospital in Camden, N.J., he was the only son of the late J. Davis and Ellen Bodine Huber of Pedricktown, and brother of the late Betty Jean Huber Jordan of Pennsville.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Emma.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Bill Jr. and Beverly of Roebling; sons, James and John, at home; his two daughters and sons-in-law, Dorothy and Chris Harrison of Bordentown and Melody and Rob Graham of Waxhaw, N.C.; his grandchildren, Amanda, Victoria, Will, Bill III, Forrest, Emily, Elizabeth, Alyson and Sara; great-grandchildren, Nick, Tim and Oche; and numerous loved nieces and nephews.
Bill was a dedicated funeral professional since 1951. He and Sugar owned and operated Huber Funeral Home in Bordentown, serving the community over a span of 50 years. He was a faithful member of the Mt. Moriah Lodge #28 F&AM; a member of the Crescent Temple Shriners for over 50 years; and a Charter member of the Crescent Temple Shrine Clowns. He was known as 'Willie the Clown' and he loved performing for parades, community events and parties or just entertaining the neighborhood kids.
Bill served as the Burlington County Medical Examiner for over 30 years, retiring as the Chief Investigator. He was a lifetime member of the Hope Hose Humane Volunteer Fire Fighters, where he volunteered on the ambulance squad for many years. He and Sugar were members of the First Baptist Church of Bordentown for over 50 years, where he enjoyed sharing his ministry of music, especially as a member of the men's quartet 'Higher Ground.' Bill was known throughout the area for his homemade ice cream, snapper soup, jams and jellies, and pies.
Visitation hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Huber-Moore Funeral Home, 517 Farnsworth Ave., Bordentown, where Masonic services will begin at 7:30 p.m. Additional visitation hours will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the funeral home. Due to restrictions from Covid-19, the Celebration of Life service will be limited to family.
Memorials in Bill's name may be made to the Memorial Fund of the First Baptist Church, the Shriners Hospital, Hope Hose Humane Fire Department, or to a favorite charity
.
Huber-Moore Funeral Home,
Bordentownwww.huberfuneralhome.com