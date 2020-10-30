1/
William L. Weiss
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Lewis Weiss of Haddonfield, N.J. passed away quietly on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was 84.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Melvin V. and Dorothy (Solomon) Weiss.

Bill was a graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University.

As an engineer at Boeing for 55 years, he focused on structural design and materials until his retirement in 2015.

Bill was an avid collector and enthusiast of O-Gauge trains that brought him many years of joy.

He is survived by his brother, Robert Weiss, his sister-in-law, Judith, niece, Erika, and nephew, Robert, all of Virginia.

A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's name to First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.

Online condolences can be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

The Oliver H. Bair Co.

Upper Darby, Pa.

www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved