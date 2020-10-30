William Lewis Weiss of Haddonfield, N.J. passed away quietly on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. He was 84.Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Melvin V. and Dorothy (Solomon) Weiss.Bill was a graduate of Haddonfield Memorial High School and went on to earn his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Civil Engineering from Lehigh University.As an engineer at Boeing for 55 years, he focused on structural design and materials until his retirement in 2015.Bill was an avid collector and enthusiast of O-Gauge trains that brought him many years of joy.He is survived by his brother, Robert Weiss, his sister-in-law, Judith, niece, Erika, and nephew, Robert, all of Virginia.A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at Lawnview Cemetery, Rockledge, Pa.In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Bill's name to First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, 124 Kings Hwy E., Haddonfield, NJ 08033.Online condolences can be shared at the funeral home's web site below.The Oliver H. Bair Co.Upper Darby, Pa.