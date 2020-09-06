1/
William Larry Gregg
It is with great sadness that the family of William L. "Bill" Gregg announce his peaceful passing on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at Virtua Memorial Hospital. He was 79.

Bill was a proud U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant (Retired), 1959-1979. He also was Chief of Business Operations, MWR at Fort Dix, 1989-2007.

Bill was a 1959 graduate of Newaygo Michigan H.S. He studied at the University of Hawaii at Manoa while serving our country in the Air Force.

Bill was the son of the late Grace Margaret and Larry Herman Gregg.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Jamie Lee Reed, and was the beloved father of D Morelli and her husband, Pete, of Delaware, Debbie Reilly and her husband, Bill, of Massachusetts, and Lavon Reney of Texas. Bill also leaves several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Bill will be sadly missed by many good friends. His smile, quick wit, and sense of humor will be forever remembered!

There will be a viewing for Bill from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, with social distancing at Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth Street, Pemberton, N.J. Interment will be at 3 p.m. at BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetary, 350 Provinceline Road, North Hanover, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation In Bill's name to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, woundedwarriorproject.org.

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
12:00 PM
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
SEP
8
Interment
03:00 PM
BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetary
