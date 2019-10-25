|
|
William M. Fynan of Cinnaminson passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at the age of 94.
Son of the late John J. Fynan Sr. and Lillian Pestridge Fynan, Bill was born and raised on Second Street in Riverside. He attended St. Peter's Parochial School and Riverside High School. Growing up in a small town, he was given the nickname "Gator" by his teammates during his time playing school football and basketball.
He left school in 1942 to enlist in the U.S. Navy, becoming an Aviation Ordinance Man 2nd Class, Fleet Air Wing 11, Armaments, Hato Field in Curacao, NWI. He was very proud of his service to his country during World War II and as a member of the Greatest Generation.
He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley "Zip" Zipperlein in 1950 and that same year they moved to Collegeville, Pa. for Bill to attend Ursinus College on the G.I. Bill.
A longtime parishioner and usher at St. Charles Borromeo Church, Bill was always ready to volunteer his time and talent at the annual carnival, expertly shucking clams for the seafood and beer tent. He was a lifetime member of St. John Neumann K of C Council #1436, past member of Post 3020, former president of the Blair A.C. Association, and honored inductee of the Delran H.S. Athletic Hall of Fame.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 69 years, Shirley (Zipperlein), an infant daughter, Kathleen, and brother, John J. Fynan Jr. (Marion) of Belaire Bluffs, Fla.
He is survived by his children, Sheryl Adelman, Maureen Rust and Kevin Fynan (Carla), and was the loving Pop-Pop to grandchildren, Matthew Adelman, Mark Adelman (Krystal), Katie Rust, Brian Rust (Lia), Cole and Chase Fynan, and great grandchildren, Luke, Ella and Jack Adelman and Lillianna Rust Bolli. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed and remembered!
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Monday evening, Oct. 28, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, followed by a remembrance tribute from 8:30 to 9 p.m. An additional visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday morning, Oct. 29, at the funeral home. The Liturgy Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson. Interment with military honors will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Beverly National Cemetery, 916 Bridgeboro Rd., Edgewater Park, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo School, 2500 Branch Pike, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077, or to the Knights of Columbus Council #1436, Bridgeboro Rd., Delran, NJ 08075.
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 25, 2019