MSgt. William "Bill" R. Leis, of Browns Mills, was called home to the Lord on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 after a brief illness. He was 83.
Bill was born and raised in Johnstown, Pa. He was a chemical operations technician for Sybron Chemical in Mt. Holly before retiring.
He was a U.S. Naval Reserve veteran from 1955 to 1962. He retired as a Master Sgt. from the U.S. Air Force, where he served from 1962 to 1987. He was a communicant of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Sebastian J. and Rose Leis, his brother, S.J. Leis, Jr. and his brother-in-law, Russell Bernardy, Jr.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Rita Leis; his daughter, Sherri Pawlak and her husband, SMSgt. Michael Pawlak who is retired from the U.S. Air Force; two sisters-in-law, Beth Bernardy and Carol Leis; one grandson, William Pawlak and his wife, Brittany Mielcarek Pawlak and two great-grandchildren, Lawny and Haddie Mae.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan 3rd from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Manchester Memorial Funeral Home, 28 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:45 a.m. at the All Saints Chapel of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, Whiting.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory to the Capital Campaign Fund at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 30 Schoolhouse Road, Whiting, NJ 08759 would be greatly appreciated. For information, directions and condolences, please visit the website below.
Manchester Memorial Funeral Home
manchestermemorial.net
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 2, 2020